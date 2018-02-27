SCOTT Vision Series Follow our top US athletes and go behind the scenes to see their vision of life with and without SCOTT optics Each of us has our own way of looking at life. The way in which we approach all facets of our day is unique to the eye of the beholder. What one rider perceives as trivial, another may view as crucial. These are the perceptions that define us as individuals and competitors. SCOTT’s Vision series is a unique opportunity to catch a glimpse into a few of our rider’s lives and how they view it, with and without SCOTT optics. Join us as we discover these exclusive viewpoints. What is the idea behind the Vision Series?

The major aim of the Vision series is to show SCOTT US athletes in their daily life with our flagship goggle the Prospect in the focus. In total we will produce 8 episodes with 4 different athletes released over a 2 months period. Featured athletes will be Justin Hill, Adam Cianciarulo, Cody Webb and Justin Barcia. We are proud to announce that the Vision series is produced in cooperation with Transworld Motocross. Vision Series Episode 1

In the first episode we follow the SCOTT athlete Justin Hill to get more information about his daily life. The 23 year old MX rider is an introverted person and not many know too much about his personality. Because of this we find it very interesting to unveil some of his character traits and to give insights about him from a racing but also from a personal perspective. Watch the first episode with Justin Hill here!