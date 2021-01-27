SCOTT X Pro Circuit 30 Years Anniversary Bike Build

SCOTT X Pro Circuit 30 Years Anniversary Bike Build 🔧

2021 marks the 30-year anniversary of the partnership between SCOTT Sports and the Pro Circuit Racing Team.

As part of our celebrations of the 30-year anniversary of SCOTT’s partnership with Pro Circuit, we thought we would embark on a special project to pay homage to the early days of the notorious, multi-championship winning race team.



Earlier in the month we released our Prospect Pro Circuit 30 Years Anniversary Goggle. Now it is time to unveil our SCOTT x Pro Circuit 30 Years Anniversary Bike Build!

BIKE BUILD VIDEO

See the Bike Build video below:

PART 1 – THE BUILD

When we launched our Prospect Pro Circuit 30 Years Anniversary Goggle, we wanted to realize a concept that represented the latest technology and performance combined with classic heritage style. We followed this exact same concept for our bike build project.

Working with legendary bike builder Andrea IL Rappa Rapaccioli (@ilrappa), we set out create a unique bike that not only looks amazing but performs on the track too. Based on the original Pro Circuit team bike, the 1991 Peak Pro Circuit Honda CR 125, this 2021 version features a similar look, but with all-new parts and configuration. We didn’t want to build a complete replica, but more a tribute to the original bike with a modern, custom twist.

PART 2 – THE RIDE

What’s the best part of any bike build? Getting it muddy! Of course we couldn’t build this beast and not take it for a test ride as soon as possible.