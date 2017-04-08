Thanks to MXerDW over at MX Forum for posting this week’s Seattle SX links:
RacerX – Injury Report Seattle
Live Timing and Scoring
Mobile Live Timing and Scoring
Qualifying stream: (12:50pm PT or 3:50pm ET)
Supercrosslive Race Day Live
Livestream Supercross Qualifying
Live TV Coverage: TV Schedule
Fox Sports 1 – at 7pm PT or 10pm ET
Live Internet race coverage:
Fox Sports Go App
Watch the Race LIVE HERE (International Link)
Watch: Animated Track Map: Seattle SX
Unfortunately, due to the amount of rain that we have received, we have had to modify the event schedule for Saturday morning to allow time for us to prepare the track. This will only change the morning part of the schedule, the evening program will remain as scheduled.
Riders Meeting will take place at 11:00am at the AMA trailer.
Track Walk at 3:00pm
First group out at 4:00pm
Saturday
11:00 am – 11:15 pm Riders Meeting (AMA Trailer, Mandatory)
11:15 am – 11:30 am Chapel Service
3:00 pm – 3:30 pm Rider’s Track Walk
4:00 pm – 4:10 pm 250SX Group B Qualifying
4:15 pm – 4:25 pm 250SX Group A Qualifying
4:30 pm – 4:40 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying
4:45 pm – 4:55 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying
4:55 pm – 6:15 pm Track Maintenance