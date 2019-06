Shawn Maffenbeier Gets First 450 MX Podium

By Billy Rainford

#3 Shawn Maffenbeier has been around for a long time in Professional Canadian Motocross, but this past Saturday at Round 2 of the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals was the first time he got himself onto the 450 MX podium.

Shawn’s consistent 4-4 motos were enough to secure him the 3rd spot on the coveted podium and receive the coolest trophy of our racing season.

Congratulations to Shawn and his Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team.

Here are a few shots from his day.