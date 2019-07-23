Shawn Maffenbeier Injury Upate

Shawn Maffenbeier breaks collarbone in practice crash. | Bigwave photo

From Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha:

It is with great sadness that we report National rider # 3 Shawn Maffenbeier fractured his clavicle with practicing at Whispering Pines on Monday afternoon. This comes after his first ever 450 MX tour moto podium in Sand Del Lee this past Weekend. Shawn and the team have enjoyed his progress through the season and are very proud of his accomplishments in 2019.

Shawn will most likely sit out the next 3 rounds to properly heal and head into the SX Tour portion of the series healthy.

#80 Sam Gaynor to fill in for Maffenbeier. | Bigwave photo

With this unfortunate turn of events, we are happy to move first year rookie Sam Gaynor over to fill in for Shawn while his is unable to race. Sam has been showing what hard work and dedication can get you.

Rgds

Steve Simms