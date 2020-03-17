Shawn Maffenbeier Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha rider, Shawn Maffenbeier. | Bigwave photo

We caught wind of a Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha photo shoot crash back in February and then a couple subsequent falls that had taken Kamloops, BC rider Shawn Maffenbeier out of action.

It was a pretty well-kept secret and I found out a few more details when I stopped in at Club MX last week.

Shawn was gracious enough to answer the phone when I called, and we talked about the falls that kept him off the bike for a week or two after taking some solid hits to the head.

He just got back to the facility on Sunday and is back to his preparations.

Here’s how Shawn described it:

Read on as Shawn describes his crashes for us. | Bigwave photo

First off, I wanna say it was more like 2…2 bad ones. It depends on what you consider in the severity of a head injury.

We were doing photos the one day. We got done and we were just riding the bikes and I had a tip-over in a sand section where I landed right on top of my head.

It wasn’t anything serious…it wasn’t a concussion or anything. I crashed and I could feel it, but it wasn’t a big deal and nothing was bothering me or anything.

The next day, we were doing some more testing and I came around a corner and my front end slid on a jump face. I kind of got sideways off this double and it clipped me sideways on the landing.

I ended up falling right to my back and then snapping my head into the next jump face.

That was kind of the big one that started it all.

I got up and I didn’t know where I was…I knew where I was but I didn’t know how to find the cabin, so I obviously knew that I hit my head pretty bad.

I stayed here [at Club MX] because the guys were still testing and everything.

I took 8 or 9 days off and then came back feeling fine. I did all my workouts and everything beforehand and felt fine.

Then I just had this stupid !@#$ing freak crash. I was literally one lap in. I was coming over this jump…I wasn’t even going fast or anything, and I smoked this super-hard kicker that you couldn’t really see. It just sent me into a complete endo and I landed on my head again.

I got up from that one and it was the same thing, I didn’t know where I was. So then I just packed it up and went home for almost 2 weeks.

I did a lot of craniosacral therapy*. They manipulate your craniosacral system and change the ability of the spinal fluids to flow in and out of your head.

There are a handful of people who think it’s a hoax, but I’ve always had it done whenever I’ve had serious head injuries. It makes me feel like a thousand dollars….going in feeling like a dollar.

I did 2, 30’s (Monday) and I felt really good. I wasn’t going very fast, but I felt good.

I feel a little bit more sensitive to the stuff and I’m sure I could have ridden through all this, but I’m not one to really risk too much when it comes to the brain.

Shawn is back to his 2020 prep at Club MX. | Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha / Mike Vizer photo

So, Shawn is back and feeling good again. He’ll head into the first round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour when we start on April 25th in Sarnia, Ontario, for round 1 of the Arenacross portion of the schedule, assuming we get this coronavirus situation handled by then.

*Craniosacral Therapy: Craniosacral therapy is a form of bodywork or alternative therapy that uses gentle touch to palpate the synarthrodial joints of the cranium. It is based on fundamental misconceptions about the physiology of the human skull and is promoted as a cure-all for a variety of health conditions.

From Wikipedia.