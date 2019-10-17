Shawn Maffenbeier Injury Update

Shawn Maffenbeier Injury Update

#3 Shawn Maffenbeier. | Bigwave photo

At Round 2 of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour SX Series in Quebec City, #3 Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha rider Shawn Maffenbeier went down in the first turn of his heat race and sustained an upper arm/shoulder injury.

He went to get checked out at the medics on site and, although he was in pain, he went out and raced the rest of the night, managing to finish 8th in the 450 main.

Shawn headed home to Kamloops, BC and waited a couple days before going to the hospital to get x-rays to see why it was still hurting.

The result was a crack in his upper humerus, but it only kept him off the bike for about a week.

He’s been practicing on the AX track out at Whispering Pines and he said, “It doesn’t hurt when I go through the whoops, so I’m racing this weekend!“

“It doesn’t hurt when I go through the whoops, so I’m racing this weekend!”

Shawn will be on the line when the gate drops on Saturday to close out the season at the First Ontario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario.