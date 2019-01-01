Shawn Maffenbeier Signs with Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha for 2019 and 2020

Shawn Maffenbeier Signs with Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha for 2019 and 2020

By Billy Rainford

It was no secret that Shawn Maffenbeier was headed back to the team he called home a few years ago, but this Press Release makes it official.

Shawn brings his vast experience back to the Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha team to compete alongside American rider Phil Nicoletti in the 450 class.

He has signed a 2-year deal that will see him compete in the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour through 2019 and 2020.

Here is the official Press Release: