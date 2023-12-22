Shelby Turner to GasGas Canada

Shelby Turner from Brooks, Alberta, will stay with the Pierer Mobility group of motorcycles moving forward, but will leave the brand she’s been on since she was on 50cc bikes back in 2000, KTM Canada.

Shelby has announced she will move over to represent GasGas Canada through Lethbridge Honda as she comes back from double ACL knee surgery that kept her off the bike the entire 2023 calendar year.

In 2024, she will contest the National Enduro Series, Endurocross, and GNCC.

Here’s her post from her Instagram page: