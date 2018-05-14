FOR RELEASE: Monday May 14th, 2018 at 8:00AM PST

SHIFT X GEICO AGREE TO MULTI-YEAR DEAL

IRVINE, CA (Monday May 14th, 2018) SHIFT MX is proud to announce a multi-year signing of Team GEICO Honda. #6 Jeremy Martin, #36 R.J. Hampshire, #40 Chase Sexton and #66 Cameron McAdoo will now join the Shift Syndicate and compete in the 2018 AMA Motocross series and beyond.

“The whole team here at Shift MX could not be more excited to partner with GEICO Honda this year. The team has always been one of the most professional and sought after teams in the pits and we’re looking forward to being a part of their race program moving forward.” – JT Fox, SHIFT MX Marketing Manager.

“We are very excited to partner with SHIFT MX this season, the brand has really taken racewear to the next level and our team has been anxiously waiting to try out the new gear. We’re looking forward to some cool projects and a lot of race wins in the new look this outdoor season.” – Dan Betley, GEICO Honda Team Manager.

The team will contest the first round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross this weekend at Hangtown on May 19th wearing the all new SHIFT 3LUE Label – Black gearset.

For more information on SHIFT and GEICO Honda visit www.shiftmx.com and follow @shiftmx and @fchonda on Instagram.