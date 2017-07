Shortts Lake Swim Race 2017 | MXers Take on the Lake

Shortts Lake Swim Race 2017 | MXers Take on the Lake

By Billy Rainford

Tyler Medaglia, Kibby, Dan, and Nathan Bles line up for a swim “race” to the far side of Shortts Lake and back in Truro, Nova Scotia.

Don’t expect to see any Olympic-caliber swimming here.

Tuesday, July 25, 2017