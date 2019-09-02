SIX DAYS PROSPECT IS AVAILABLE NOW SCOTT is proud to present the new ISDE Prospect goggle as part of our official partnership with this year’s event. As the 94th edition of the notorious FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) approaches, we are excited to announce the launch of our Limited Edition ISDE collaboration Prospect goggle. The 2019 ISDE event will take place in Portimao, Portugal from the 11th to the 16th of November 2019 and will see over seven hundred and fifty riders from twenty-six countries battle it out for glory across some of the most demanding terrain imaginable. SCOTT Defend Your Vision Challenge To help celebrate our partnership with the 2019 ISDE, we will be running a SCOTT Defend Your Vision Challenge for anyone daring enough to compete in this year’s event. SCOTT will be offering competitors of the world’s most prestigious enduro event the opportunity to win themselves the ultimate goggle prize package by entering the SCOTT Defend Your Vision Challenge. The rider from each class with the best combined results from the enduro test will win themselves a special care package courtesy of SCOTT, which will include a set of Limited Edition SIX DAYS Prospect goggles along with a host of other amazing goggle-based goodies. Full details on this competition can be found HERE. Featuring the widest field of vision on the market, 3-layer No Sweat Face Foam, the innovative Scott Lens Lock System, articulating Outriggers an Enduro ACS (air control system) and an anti-fog double-glazed lens, the Scott Prospect LE ISDE goggle is ready and waiting for the most extreme conditions you can throw at it. Designed with a map motive in the colours of the 2019 host nation, Portugal, along with the official FIM ISDE logo on the strap, this is the perfect goggle for fans of the epic enduro event, ahead of its 94th edition. A free goggle pouch with matching designs completes the package. In order to market the release of the SIX DAYS Prospect goggle we are pushing the campaign on the SCOTT website and on all our SCOTT social media channels, together with our athletes. We encourage all our partners, distributors, subs and anybody who wants to support this campaign to share on their social media channels or other relevant platforms to help spread the word.