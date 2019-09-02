|
Featuring the widest field of vision on the market, 3-layer No Sweat Face Foam, the innovative Scott Lens Lock System, articulating Outriggers an Enduro ACS (air control system) and an anti-fog double-glazed lens, the Scott Prospect
LE ISDE goggle is ready and waiting for the most extreme conditions you can throw at it.
Designed with a map motive in the colours of the 2019 host nation, Portugal, along with the official FIM ISDE logo on the strap, this is the perfect goggle for fans of the epic enduro event, ahead of its 94th edition.
A free goggle pouch with matching designs completes the package.