Smartop MotoConcepts Honda and Cycle North Team Up for Carson Brown in Supercross
Monday, January 15, 2018
For Immediate Release:
Smartop MotoConcepts Honda and Cycle North will be pairing up to help Washington State Cycle North rider Carson Brown to compete at the Supercross Amateur Races at Anaheim 2 and Phoenix SX. Carson will be competing in the 2 premiere classes at the event and working toward getting his ‘Road to Supercross’ points.
Scott Donkersgoed from Ontario, Canada will be wrenching for Carson.
“This is a group effort to help Carson compete in this all new event for 2018. I am proud of the hard work he has put in to compete. I cannot thank Tony Alessi and Mike Genova enough for allowing us to be under their rig for these rounds. I am grateful to you both for the support as is Carson.” – Kourtney Lloyd, Cycle North Team Manager