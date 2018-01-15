Smartop MotoConcepts Honda and Cycle North Team Up for Carson Brown in Supercross

Monday, January 15, 2018

Smartop MotoConcepts Honda and Cycle North will be pairing up to help Washington State Cycle North rider Carson Brown to compete at the Supercross Amateur Races at Anaheim 2 and Phoenix SX. Carson will be competing in the 2 premiere classes at the event and working toward getting his ‘Road to Supercross’ points.

Scott Donkersgoed from Ontario, Canada will be wrenching for Carson.

“This is a group effort to help Carson compete in this all new event for 2018. I am proud of the hard work he has put in to compete. I cannot thank Tony Alessi and Mike Genova enough for allowing us to be under their rig for these rounds. I am grateful to you both for the support as is Carson.” – Kourtney Lloyd, Cycle North Team Manager