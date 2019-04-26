Sneaky Weasel Moto Central Live – Sarnia Arenacross

By Billy Rainford

After some last-minute major location adjustments, we were finally able to sit down with a few riders to talk about racing on the Friday night before Round 3 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ontario.

#328 Talan Hansen is from Wisconsin and is traveling our entire series in his pick-up.

#17 Cheyenne Harmon is from Texas and was racing AMA Supercross until a freak crash put an early end to his season.

#296 Ryder Floyd is also from Texas and surprised a lot of people as he entered round 2 with the 250 points lead.

They all hung out and gave us a great opportunity to get to know them a little better.