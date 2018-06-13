Some Photos from McNabb Valley MX

By Billy Rainford

As we get set to leave the Rocky Mountains in our rearview mirrors and head east, the gang at McNabb Valley MX in Minnedosa, Manitoba, has been busy preparing for their first Canadian National.

Brad McNabb is the father of potential future champion, Ryder McNabb, and sent over a few shots the other day. Josh Snider from the Redemption Racing Club MX team has made it to the track north of Brandon and sent over a few shots from Tuesday evening.

Thanks for sending these over, Josh. Everyone is anxious to get a closer look at what we’ve got for the final round of the western swing.

We’ll see everyone Friday.