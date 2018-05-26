Strava MTB Track Loop | Round 1 – Calgary

By Billy Rainford

I was trying to think of a way I could rate the tracks the riders race in the Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour and I came up with an idea I may very well regret soon.

I will attempt to ride the track at the end of the Pro Day each week at the Nationals, starting with Wild Rose MX in Calgary.

This was an extremely long day that went late into the evening. However, I wanted to get this going so I forced myself to drag the MTB out of the van and go for it.

I will rate the tracks on a couple scales, too:

How many times I have to get off the bike and push it up a hill How many times I’m forced to unclip due to the ruts or mud or anything that causes me to dab a foot I will divide my time by the fastest 450 final moto lap time and see how they all stack up. I’m not sure what that will prove, but…

Here’s my first attempt at this.

Average speed will probably also be “important” in this.

Also, I don’t know how I”m going to even get around Gopher Dunes!

Bike Push = 3

Unclip = 3

Colton Facciotti‘s had the fastest lap in moto 1 of 2:10.566 (moto 2 was not online). My lap was 11:48.