Over 1 million dollars in contingency and awards available!

OEMs:

Husqvarna:

$117,900 of contingency available!

Competitors must enroll and verify registered VIN for qualifying vehicles at www.racehusky.com/

To view contingency payout please go to: www.racehusky.com/events/2019-supercross-futures-series/

Kawasaki:

$76,000 of contingency available!

Competitors must enroll and verify registered VIN for qualifying vehicles at www.kawasaki.com/racing/team-green/contingency?cm_re=GLOBALNAV-_-RACING-_-RACINGCONTINGENCY

To view contingency payout please go to: www.kawasaki.com/content/pdfs/mxpay19_100118.pdf

TM Racing:

$52,650 of contingency available!

Competitors will need to register with their local dealer www.tmracing-usa.com/?page_id=14

To view contingency payout please go to: www.tmracing-usa.com/2019/contingency.pdf

Yamaha:

$52,425 of contingency available!

Competitors must enroll and verify registered VIN for qualifying vehicles at www.yamahamotorsports.com/sport/pages/blu-cru-off-road-membership-benefits

To view contingency payout please go to: https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/motocross/pages/off-road-contingency-supercross-futures

Cobra:

$10,545.00 of contingency available!

Competitors must enroll and verify registered VIN for qualifying vehicles at https://cobramoto.com/contingency/

To view contingency payout please go to: https://cobramoto.com/contingency/

Honda:

Contingency available: TBD

Competitors must enroll and verify registered VIN for qualifying vehicles at www.xtrm.com/contingency/honda/index.asp

To view contingency payout please go to: TBD

Suzuki:

Contingency available: TBD

Competitors must enroll and verify registered VIN for qualifying vehicles at www.Racesuzuki.com

To view contingency payout please go to: TBD

KTM:

Contingency available: TBD

Competitors must enroll and verify registered VIN for qualifying vehicles at www.ktmcash.com/

To view contingency payout please go to: TBD

Motorsports Industry:

6D Helmets:

Awards for all classes valued at $163,800 available!

Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1st thru 10th place.

To find out more about 6D Helmets and their products, please visit: https://www.6dhelmets.com/

Thor:

Awards for all classes valued at $117,000 available!

Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

To find out more about Thor and their products, please visit: www.thormx.com

Atlas Brace:

Awards for all classes valued at $98,280 available!

Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1st thru 10th place.

To find out more about Atlas Brace and their products, please visit: www.atlasbrace.com

Olmy Creations:

Awards for all classes valued at $80,000 available!

Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1stthru 10th place.

To find out more about Olmy Creations and their products, please visit: http://www.olmycreations.com

Fasthouse:

Awards for all classes valued at $73,710 available!

Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1st thru 5th place.

To find out more about Fasthouse and their products, please visit: www.fasthouse.com

Rekluse:

Awards for all classes valued at $52,650 available!

Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

To find out more about Rekluse and their products, please visit: https://rekluse.com

Tamer Motocross:

Awards for all classes valued at $46,800 available!

Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1st thru 22nd place.

To find out more about Tamer Motocross and their products, please visit: www.tamermotocross.com

Sunstar Sprockets and Chains:

Awards for all classes valued at $28,080 available!

Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

To find out more about Sunstar Sprockets and Chains and their products, please visit: http://sunstar-braking.com

Arai:

$24,000 of contingency available!

Only eligible for the Schoolboy 2 and 250SX Futures competitors. Competitors must be wearing a VX-Pro 4 helmet.

To find out more about Ari and their products, please visit: www.araihelmet.eu/en

On Track School:

Awards for Anaheim, Nashville, and the National Championship valued at $13,575 available!

Only eligible for the 65cc 7-11, 85cc 9-12, Supermini 1 &2, Women, 250B and 250 SX Futures competitors. Awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

To find out more about On Track School and their services, please visit: https://www.ontrackschool.com

Dunlop:

Rebate awards for all classes valued at $13,520 available!

Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1st and 2nd place.

To find out more about Dunlop and their products, please visit: https://www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Braking:

Awards for all Supercross Futures events valued at $15,525 available!

50cc classes not eligible. Awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

To find out more about Braking and their products, please visit:

http://sunstar-braking.com

Race Winning Brands / Wiseco Performance Products:

Awards for all Supercross Futures events valued at $4,320 available!

Only eligible for the 50cc 4-8, 65cc 7-11, 85cc 9-15, 125cc B/C, Women, and Open C competitors. Awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

To find out more about Race Winning Brands / Wiseco Performance Products and their products, please visit: http://www.wiseco.com