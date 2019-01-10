Contingency/Awards:
Over 1 million dollars in contingency and awards available!
OEMs:
Husqvarna:
$117,900 of contingency available!
Competitors must enroll and verify registered VIN for qualifying vehicles at www.racehusky.com/
To view contingency payout please go to: www.racehusky.com/events/2019-supercross-futures-series/
Kawasaki:
$76,000 of contingency available!
Competitors must enroll and verify registered VIN for qualifying vehicles at www.kawasaki.com/racing/team-green/contingency?cm_re=GLOBALNAV-_-RACING-_-RACINGCONTINGENCY
To view contingency payout please go to: www.kawasaki.com/content/pdfs/mxpay19_100118.pdf
TM Racing:
$52,650 of contingency available!
Competitors will need to register with their local dealer www.tmracing-usa.com/?page_id=14
To view contingency payout please go to: www.tmracing-usa.com/2019/contingency.pdf
Yamaha:
$52,425 of contingency available!
Competitors must enroll and verify registered VIN for qualifying vehicles at www.yamahamotorsports.com/sport/pages/blu-cru-off-road-membership-benefits
To view contingency payout please go to: https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/motocross/pages/off-road-contingency-supercross-futures
Cobra:
$10,545.00 of contingency available!
Competitors must enroll and verify registered VIN for qualifying vehicles at https://cobramoto.com/contingency/
To view contingency payout please go to: https://cobramoto.com/contingency/
Honda:
Contingency available: TBD
Competitors must enroll and verify registered VIN for qualifying vehicles at www.xtrm.com/contingency/honda/index.asp
To view contingency payout please go to: TBD
Suzuki:
Contingency available: TBD
Competitors must enroll and verify registered VIN for qualifying vehicles at www.Racesuzuki.com
To view contingency payout please go to: TBD
KTM:
Contingency available: TBD
Competitors must enroll and verify registered VIN for qualifying vehicles at www.ktmcash.com/
To view contingency payout please go to: TBD
Motorsports Industry:
6D Helmets:
Awards for all classes valued at $163,800 available!
Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1st thru 10th place.
To find out more about 6D Helmets and their products, please visit: https://www.6dhelmets.com/
Thor:
Awards for all classes valued at $117,000 available!
Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
To find out more about Thor and their products, please visit: www.thormx.com
Atlas Brace:
Awards for all classes valued at $98,280 available!
Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1st thru 10th place.
To find out more about Atlas Brace and their products, please visit: www.atlasbrace.com
Olmy Creations:
Awards for all classes valued at $80,000 available!
Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1stthru 10th place.
To find out more about Olmy Creations and their products, please visit: http://www.olmycreations.com
Fasthouse:
Awards for all classes valued at $73,710 available!
Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1st thru 5th place.
To find out more about Fasthouse and their products, please visit: www.fasthouse.com
Rekluse:
Awards for all classes valued at $52,650 available!
Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
To find out more about Rekluse and their products, please visit: https://rekluse.com
Tamer Motocross:
Awards for all classes valued at $46,800 available!
Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1st thru 22nd place.
To find out more about Tamer Motocross and their products, please visit: www.tamermotocross.com
Sunstar Sprockets and Chains:
Awards for all classes valued at $28,080 available!
Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
To find out more about Sunstar Sprockets and Chains and their products, please visit: http://sunstar-braking.com
Arai:
$24,000 of contingency available!
Only eligible for the Schoolboy 2 and 250SX Futures competitors. Competitors must be wearing a VX-Pro 4 helmet.
To find out more about Ari and their products, please visit: www.araihelmet.eu/en
On Track School:
Awards for Anaheim, Nashville, and the National Championship valued at $13,575 available!
Only eligible for the 65cc 7-11, 85cc 9-12, Supermini 1 &2, Women, 250B and 250 SX Futures competitors. Awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
To find out more about On Track School and their services, please visit: https://www.ontrackschool.com
Dunlop:
Rebate awards for all classes valued at $13,520 available!
Eligible for all Supercross Futures classes. Awarded to 1st and 2nd place.
To find out more about Dunlop and their products, please visit: https://www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com
Braking:
Awards for all Supercross Futures events valued at $15,525 available!
50cc classes not eligible. Awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
To find out more about Braking and their products, please visit:
Race Winning Brands / Wiseco Performance Products:
Awards for all Supercross Futures events valued at $4,320 available!
Only eligible for the 50cc 4-8, 65cc 7-11, 85cc 9-15, 125cc B/C, Women, and Open C competitors. Awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
To find out more about Race Winning Brands / Wiseco Performance Products and their products, please visit: http://www.wiseco.com