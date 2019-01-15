Supercross Futures | Glendale Round 1 | The Champions

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

We’re off and running in the inaugural season of Supercross Futures amateur racing. In this highly anticipated series, we were not disappointed with the turnout of fast up-and-coming racers.

The crew tamed the track down but left it so that every rider would be challenged, no matter their skill level. With so many riders and races to get through the track definitely got hard in places, but they took time to groom it before the mains and the racing was great.

Here’s a closer look at who won what this past Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. We’ll go through in the order they raced.

Full results can be found HERE.

Round 2 is this Sunday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA.