Supercross Futures Podium at Glendale Supercross

Supercross Futures Podium at Glendale Supercross

Photos by: Align with Us

#29 Julien Beaumer

#75 Ryder Difrancesco

#241 Daxton Bennick

Supercross Futures podium from the 2023 Glendale Supercross:

1. 29 @juju29mx Julien Beaumer KTM

2. 75 @ryderdifrancesco199 KAW

3. @daxtonbennick YAM

📸 @align.with.us

Beaumer grabbed the holeshot and headed out with Difrancesco in tow along with #105@markfineis_105 and Bennick. Bennick moved into 3rd quickly and the 3 finished in that order ahead of #66 Casey Cochran and Fineis.