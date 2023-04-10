Supercross Futures Podium at Glendale Supercross
Photos by: Align with Us
Supercross Futures podium from the 2023 Glendale Supercross:
1. 29 @juju29mx Julien Beaumer KTM
2. 75 @ryderdifrancesco199 KAW
3. @daxtonbennick YAM
Beaumer grabbed the holeshot and headed out with Difrancesco in tow along with #105@markfineis_105 and Bennick. Bennick moved into 3rd quickly and the 3 finished in that order ahead of #66 Casey Cochran and Fineis.
