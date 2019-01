Supercross Futures Round 1 Live Timing and Scoring

We’ve got 3 Canadians racing round 1 of the Supercross Futures Amateur Supercross Series:

#43 Noah Viney Supermini 2, 85 (9-15) and Mini Sr.

#551 Mitchell Bradbury 250B and Open B

#146 Tyler Gibbs 250B

Main events should get underway at around 5:45pm Mountain Time/7:45 Eastern.

Click the link:

https://www.supercrosslive.com/supercross-futures