Supercross Futures | St Louis Results

Here are the results from the Mains at round 1 of the Supercross Futures in St Louis:

SUPERMINI 1 (AGES 12-15) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 75 EVAN FERRY 1 6/5:46.251 — 57.600 58.511 98.66% 2 787 TRIP REXROAT 6 6/5:53.526 7.275 59.095 59.614 98.71% 3 21 LOGAN LESSAR 8 6/6:01.169 14.918 59.382 1:00.575 98.27% 4 8 AVEN HOBBS 7 6/6:04.055 17.804 1:00.265 1:01.582 98.20% 5 34 WHISPERN SMITH JR 3 6/6:04.629 18.378 59.957 1:01.375 98.48% 6 121 LUCAS GEISTLER 4 6/6:06.890 20.639 1:00.068 1:01.570 98.35% 7 94 RYDER LENHART [HS] 11 6/6:07.099 20.848 1:02.045 1:02.783 99.25% 8 826 TALAN ZOLLERS 9 6/6:08.220 21.969 58.928 1:01.534 96.64% 9 87 DEVIN SALO 5 6/6:13.963 27.712 1:02.014 1:02.863 98.91% 10 74 JAXON PASCAL 2 6/6:22.184 35.933 59.582 1:00.724 98.84%

250 B — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 85 TYLER EVANS [HS] 16 6/5:29.967 — 56.129 56.628 99.00% 2 24 GARRETT HOFFMAN 3 6/5:36.161 6.194 55.663 56.826 97.96% 3 28 JACK BEELAND 4 6/5:36.847 6.880 56.726 57.196 99.18% 4 58 NOAH SCHURING 9 6/5:38.050 8.083 56.821 57.636 98.55% 5 961 DYLAN SMITH 7 6/5:40.180 10.213 56.955 57.699 98.95% 6 229 KONNOR VISGER 10 6/5:42.378 12.411 57.558 58.419 99.10% 7 14 RYAN ZAWACKI 2 6/5:46.104 16.137 57.274 57.834 99.23% 8 864 EVAN HALTERMAN 19 6/5:47.454 17.487 57.821 58.681 99.12% 9 77 BLAKE SMITH 1 6/5:49.020 19.053 56.966 57.779 98.90% 10 17 BRENNAN RUDOLPH 8 6/5:51.661 21.694 58.536 59.649 98.31%

SUPERMINI FUTURES (AGES 13-16) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 75 EVAN FERRY [HS] 1 6/5:28.514 — 55.693 56.363 99.13% 2 787 TRIP REXROAT 2 6/5:35.069 6.555 56.725 57.181 99.49% 3 826 TALAN ZOLLERS 6 6/5:36.419 7.905 56.593 57.284 98.93% 4 74 JAXON PASCAL 5 6/5:38.434 9.920 57.070 57.570 99.34% 5 21 LOGAN LESSAR 9 6/5:46.913 18.399 57.871 58.728 98.47% 6 87 DEVIN SALO 8 6/5:50.272 21.758 58.051 59.540 98.47% 7 98 CASH LEWIS 7 6/5:51.835 23.321 58.854 59.478 98.74% 8 121 LUCAS GEISTLER 10 6/5:52.802 24.288 58.890 59.923 98.61% 9 94 RYDER LENHART 11 6/5:58.898 30.384 1:00.359 1:01.346 98.95% 10 8 AVEN HOBBS 4 6/6:01.536 33.022 58.565 1:00.982 94.94%

SCHOOLBOY 1 (12-16) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 402 GAGE LINVILLE [HS] 1 6/5:18.630 — 55.670 55.825 99.65% 2 186 GRAYSON FAIR 2 6/5:26.070 7.440 56.309 57.009 98.82% 3 74 JAXON PASCAL 3 6/5:34.975 16.345 58.000 58.521 99.48% 4 211 JUDE HRUBIK 4 6/5:57.907 39.277 59.434 1:02.832 90.06% 5 175 JALEN MCMANIS 5 6/6:02.383 43.753 1:01.200 1:03.032 96.76% 6 45 CAMPBELL SEARLE 6 5/5:35.997 1 Lap 1:11.084 1:11.522 99.50% 7 21 PRESTON T INSCORE 7 5/5:38.866 1 Lap 1:10.741 1:11.214 99.43% 8 904 CJ TITARA 8 5/5:43.014 1 Lap 1:09.572 1:11.106 98.01% 9 809 CHRISTOPHER SCHROEDER 9 5/5:50.535 1 Lap 1:12.306 1:13.538 98.67% 10 214 DYLAN GADDIS 10 5/6:12.370 1 Lap 1:16.117 1:18.478 97.76%

OPEN B — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 85 TYLER EVANS [HS] 1 6/5:27.219 — 55.502 56.075 99.14% 2 58 NOAH SCHURING 4 6/5:32.249 5.030 56.027 56.721 99.09% 3 961 DYLAN SMITH 3 6/5:35.045 7.826 56.360 56.897 99.42% 4 28 JACK BEELAND 11 6/5:37.648 10.429 57.096 57.720 98.97% 5 864 EVAN HALTERMAN 9 6/5:41.625 14.406 57.579 57.915 99.61% 6 909 TRISTAN BELL 8 6/5:42.997 15.778 57.565 58.363 98.73% 7 629 TYLER BUCKMAN 6 6/5:43.507 16.288 57.946 58.843 98.70% 8 229 KONNOR VISGER 2 6/5:44.599 17.380 58.083 58.854 98.90% 9 50 RYAN PARKS 15 6/5:55.099 27.880 58.492 59.466 98.82% 10 31 DALTON SCHARNAGL 10 6/5:56.721 29.502 59.256 1:00.357 98.83%

WOMEN — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 30 JORDAN JARVIS [HS] 1 6/5:42.148 — 58.020 58.766 99.27% 2 28 KATIE BENSON 2 6/5:58.237 16.089 59.653 1:01.570 97.55% 3 305 MACKENZYE BROCATO 3 6/6:16.554 34.406 1:02.879 1:04.464 96.97% 4 265 BRITTANY GAGNE 4 5/5:08.928 1 Lap 1:02.049 1:03.931 97.46% 5 22 ELLIE GOEKEN 5 5/5:56.563 1 Lap 1:13.416 1:14.116 99.35% 6 364 BRIGHTON RICHARDS 6 5/6:07.246 1 Lap 1:14.079 1:15.801 98.20% 7 410 ERIN PUSATERI 7 5/6:30.736 1 Lap 1:19.830 1:21.733 97.20%

OPEN A — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 73 HARDY MUNOZ 2 8/6:48.737 — 51.010 51.734 98.73% 2 67 JESSE FLOCK [HS] 4 8/6:50.854 2.117 51.775 52.423 98.66% 3 604 MAX MILLER 6 8/6:54.369 5.632 51.695 52.746 98.50% 4 372 HAYDEN HEFNER 3 8/7:05.574 16.837 52.987 54.230 98.25% 5 24 JOSHUA VARIZE 1 8/7:09.908 21.171 53.541 54.245 98.70% 6 233 JOSHUA BOAZ 7 8/7:10.397 21.660 53.852 54.560 99.24% 7 512 AUSTIN COZADD 10 8/7:16.641 27.904 54.314 55.156 98.25% 8 371 DAWSON RYKER 11 8/7:22.036 33.299 54.160 56.383 94.95% 9 259 CHASE LORENZ 9 8/7:27.629 38.892 55.381 56.287 98.78% 10 757 TYLER GOSNELL 12 8/7:41.073 52.336 57.597 58.325 98.56%

250 FUTURES — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 73 HARDY MUNOZ 1 8/6:51.637 — 51.574 52.125 99.25% 2 837 BRYSON GARDNER [HS] 7 8/6:57.024 5.387 52.308 53.075 98.96% 3 604 MAX MILLER 2 8/7:03.393 11.756 52.745 53.655 99.01% 4 67 JESSE FLOCK 5 8/7:09.807 18.170 53.111 54.124 97.58% 5 505 MCCLELLAN HILE 8 8/7:11.827 20.190 53.910 54.576 98.57% 6 24 JOSHUA VARIZE 23 8/7:13.065 21.428 53.759 54.306 99.41% 7 625 JONAH GEISTLER 14 8/7:14.058 22.421 53.914 54.881 98.58% 8 204 KYLE GREESON 21 8/7:14.816 23.179 53.539 54.334 98.55% 9 637 BOBBY PIAZZA 19 8/7:17.107 25.470 53.883 54.653 98.27% 10 130 AUSTIN ROOT 16 8/7:18.691 27.054 53.876 55.850 96.69%

Full Results HERE.

Next Round: Anaheim 2 – January 19th.