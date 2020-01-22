Supercross Futures Takes Over Angel Stadium of Anaheim for a Full Day of Competitive Racing

Ellenton, FL., (January 22, 2020) Over 350 Supercross riders of all ages and abilities took to the track inside Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, January 19. 27 different classes made for an action packed day of racing that registered over 6,000 laps on the same track the Monster Energy Supercross professionals raced the night before.

The Supermini Futures and 250 Futures classes feature some of the sports most talented up and coming stars looking to get to the professional level. The Supermini Futures class saw number 29 Suzuki rider, Julien Beaumer take the win over Ryder DiFrancesco in a close finish that separated the pair by only two seconds.



Jake Beaumer claims a narrow victory in the Supermini Futures Class over Ryder DiFrancesco

Supermini Futures Class Results

1. Jake Beaumer (29), Suzuki

2. Ryder DiFrancesco (199), Kawasaki

3. Kayden Smith (222), KTM

In the 250 Futures Main Event it was Dilan Schwartz taking the victory, the number 74 Suzuki rider crossed the finish line in thrilling fashion with the number 325 Husqvarna rider, Stilez Robertson in a photo finish with only two tenths of a second separating the riders.

Dilan Schwartz is your 250 Futures Class champion in Anaheim

250 Futures Class Results

1. Dilan Schwartz (74), Suzuki

2. Stilez Robertson (325), Husqvarna

3. Max Miller (604), KTM

The longstanding top rider in the Women’s class, Jordan Jarvis, had some company on Sunday as Suzuki rider Tayler Allred was less than a second behind across the finish line in a field of 10 female athletes.

Jordan Jarvis is victorious in Anaheim after a close finish with competitor, Tayler Allred

Women’s Class Results

1. Jordan Jarvis (30), Kawasaki

2. Tayler Allred (34), KTM

3. Viviana Contreras (50), KTM

The 362 Media all-female race team took part in this past weekend’s kick off of the “This Shirt Saves Lives” text-to-donate campaign which runs throughout the remainder of the Supercross season. Like their pro counterparts in Supercross, these women were inspired by the season-long partnership between Supercross and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

362 Media Race Team from left to right Taylor Heiman, Gina Alvarez, Lexi Ford, Rachel Van Diepen and Shonie Shoemaker

For complete results and standings please visit Supercross Futures results

The 2020 Supercross Futures 10 race series heads to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ for round 3 this weekend on Sunday, January 26. For more information, visit supercrosslive.com/supercross-futures, the official website of Supercross Futures, or follow via social channels.



