Supercross Futures Takes Over Angel Stadium of Anaheim for a Full Day of Competitive Racing
Ellenton, FL., (January 22, 2020) Over 350 Supercross riders of all ages and abilities took to the track inside Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, January 19. 27 different classes made for an action packed day of racing that registered over 6,000 laps on the same track the Monster Energy Supercross professionals raced the night before.
The Supermini Futures and 250 Futures classes feature some of the sports most talented up and coming stars looking to get to the professional level. The Supermini Futures class saw number 29 Suzuki rider, Julien Beaumer take the win over Ryder DiFrancesco in a close finish that separated the pair by only two seconds.
Supermini Futures Class Results
1. Jake Beaumer (29), Suzuki
2. Ryder DiFrancesco (199), Kawasaki
3. Kayden Smith (222), KTM
In the 250 Futures Main Event it was Dilan Schwartz taking the victory, the number 74 Suzuki rider crossed the finish line in thrilling fashion with the number 325 Husqvarna rider, Stilez Robertson in a photo finish with only two tenths of a second separating the riders.
250 Futures Class Results
1. Dilan Schwartz (74), Suzuki
2. Stilez Robertson (325), Husqvarna
3. Max Miller (604), KTM
The longstanding top rider in the Women’s class, Jordan Jarvis, had some company on Sunday as Suzuki rider Tayler Allred was less than a second behind across the finish line in a field of 10 female athletes.
Women’s Class Results
1. Jordan Jarvis (30), Kawasaki
2. Tayler Allred (34), KTM
3. Viviana Contreras (50), KTM
The 362 Media all-female race team took part in this past weekend’s kick off of the “This Shirt Saves Lives” text-to-donate campaign which runs throughout the remainder of the Supercross season. Like their pro counterparts in Supercross, these women were inspired by the season-long partnership between Supercross and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
For complete results and standings please visit Supercross Futures results
The 2020 Supercross Futures 10 race series heads to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ for round 3 this weekend on Sunday, January 26. For more information, visit supercrosslive.com/supercross-futures, the official website of Supercross Futures, or follow via social channels.
