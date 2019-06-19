Supercross Montréal Lines Up Spectacular High-Octane Program at Olympic Stadium

Elite riders plus a wide range of activities at motocross end-of-season party!

Claude PrudHomme photo

Montréal, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 – Supercross Mtl will treat motocross fans to a full-blown dirt bike festival on September 14, 2019 with a varied program that will have fans on the edge of their seats. In addition to the elite riders who will compete in the Triple Crown Rockstar Energy series, the thousands of fans packing the stands will get to watch ATV races, the amazing feats of Ben Milot, and the motocross stars who have thrilled visitors to the Olympic Stadium over the years, including Jean-Sébastien Roy. GESTEV is pulling out all the stops for the season’s-end spectacular at Parc olympique!

ATVs, freestyle and legends

20 drivers, mostly from Québec, will compete on the challenging Supercross Mtl track. There will be two qualifying rounds followed by a last-chance round. The 12 riders with the best times in the preliminary rounds will advance to the final.

Spectators will also be dazzled by a freestyle show featuring Ben Milot. Motocross freestyle legend Milot will be accompanied by riders from the Rockstar Energy Milot Land tour.

The Olympic Stadium has become a fixture on the motocross landscape. Many of the sport’s biggest names have thrilled audiences at the iconic Montréal venue. This year, Jean-Sébastien Roy will be back along with some of the other stars who have wowed spectators at the Big O over the years. This will be the stuff of memories for longstanding motocross fans at the venue.

A moto trial segment has also been added to the program this year. It’s a dramatic display in which riders with breathtaking control over their machines blur the lines between the ATV and motocross events.

Children will enjoy the Adrenaline Zone, featuring a mini-moto track, a wheelie simulator and inflatables. After the races, visitors can stay for an evening performance by the band The Rock Show.

Expanded amateur program for 2019

This year, the amateur segment is scheduled for the afternoon. 80 Québec riders in the Advanced 50cc (6-8 year-olds), 65cc (8-11 year-olds) and Supermini 85cc (12-15 year-olds) categories will get to compete at Olympic Stadium. There is also an open category for women on the program, with a maximum of 20 riders. In 2018, a total of 40 amateur riders participated.

To compete, amateur riders will have to qualify by racing in three Challenge Québec Motocross events: ECAN Deschambault from July 30 to August 2, XTown in Mirabel on August 25, and GAS-Issoudun on September 1.

Tickets still available!

Given the variety and calibre of the planned events, audiences can expect quite a show on September 14. Motocross fans can buy tickets starting at $43 ($34.50 for children) at ticketpro.ca. The Super Pass, which provides admission to the amateur qualifying sessions and final event, the Pro 250cc and 450cc practices and qualifying sessions, and the exhibition hall, is still available for only $19.50.

About Gestev

Founded in 1992, Gestev is a dynamic event management company specializing in happenings that make their mark locally as well as on the world stage. Over the years, Gestev has raised event management and production standards by adding a party twist to high-calibre sporting events, including music shows and live entertainment, while making competitions accessible to all. Jamboree, Red Bull Crashed Ice, Vélirium, Ski Tour Canada and Transat Québec Saint-Malo are just a few of the major events organized by Gestev, which also manages the Baie de Beauport recreational site.

ABOUT HONDA CANADA

Honda Canada Inc. is the sole distributor of Honda motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and Side-by-Sides in Canada. Honda Canada’s Motorcycle Division conducts the sales, marketing and operational activities for these products through independent authorized Honda retail dealers across the country. For more information on Honda products, go to https://motorcycle.honda.ca/.