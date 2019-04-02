Supercross Montreal Presented by Honda Prepares to Rev Up Olympic Stadium

Talented international riders are back in September for a high-calibre motocross event

Montreal, Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 – After a successful return last year, SUPERCROSS MONTREAL Presented by Honda makes a roaring comeback to the Olympic Stadium on Saturday, September 14. Get ready for one night of high-calibre international motocross action featuring some of the top riders from Canada and the United States. The stakes and expectations will be high as the Montreal stop is a special edition event in theRockstar Energy Triple Crown Series! It will be the second time event organizer GESTEV has been let loose at the Olympic Stadium, and thousands of spectators are expected.

Malcolm Stewart back to defend his title

Top riders will compete during this high-calibre motocross event in Montreal next September. 2018 Supercross Montreal Champion, Malcolm Stewart, a Honda talented pilot, will make his big return on the scene at Olympic Stadium to defend his title. After a promising season start, Stewart suffered an injury that sidelined him for the remaining supercross season in the United States. This Montreal event, featuring 250- and 450—classraces, is a special edition that will kick off this season’s tour on top of the three regular events in the series. Points earned in Montreal will count toward overall series rankings. Battling it out in the 450 class will be four North American riders recruited by expert motocross consultant Eric Peronnard, as well as Triple Crown Series riders invited by Jetwerx.

“We’re stoked to announce that four big names are already confirmed as event headliners. In addition to Honda driver Malcolm Stewart three of the top US riders, Honda driver Christian Craig, Justin Brayton and Dean Wilson will compete on the Olympic Stadium race track,” said motocross event consultant Eric Peronnard.

The complete event program will be unveiled in the next few weeks and Gestev is working hard to present a 2ndedition of the Supercross Montreal Presented by Honda with a packed evening of entertainment with the North American riders.

“We’re thrilled to make a roaring return at the Olympic Park for an exciting event. In 2018, after a few years of absence, we’ve successfully brought back this iconic event to the delight of Quebec motocross enthusiasts. This 2019 event promises once again to be spectacular with top North American riders and an improved entertainment evening on September 14,” added Quebecor Sports and entertainment CEO, Martin Tremblay.

“As racing is core to Honda’s DNA, we’re delighted to be Presenting Sponsor of the highly-anticipated Supercross Montreal event for the second year in a row. We have a strong lineup of off-road products suited for all riders and we’re excited to see them flying high in Montreal,” said James Marchand, Assistant Vice President of Motorcycle and Power Equipment Division, Honda Canada Inc.

Tickets on sale Friday!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 5th at 10 a.m. at supercrossmtl.com and ticketpro.ca. Prices start at $43 (including taxes and services fees). New child price ticket has been created at $34,50. Ultimate fans will have the opportunity to buy the Super Pass at only $19,50. The pass allows fans to get access to the qualifying sessions and final heat of the amateur riders, Pro250cc and 450cc practices and qualifying sessions, the professional rider’s pit area and the Exhibit Hall. Ticketpro newsletter subscribers and fans on the Supercross Mtl Facebook event page can get access to a Two-day presale starting on Wednesday, April 3rd at 10 AM.

