Supercross Quebec | Arenacross Round 1 Results

Dégelis AX

Saturday, April 28

Dame Open

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale
1 Amy Roy 4 1
723 Bianca Branchaud 1 2
54 Emilie Berube 2 3
33 Mélanie Voyer 6 4
192 Melissa Moreau 3 5
69 Isabelle Michaud 5 6

Supermini Open

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale
777 Philippe St-Pierre 1 1
71 Dustin Burbridge 4 2
27 Simon Viel 2 3
O1 William Guillemette 5 4
127 Mylan Dumont 6 5
17 Jacob Dubé 3 6

Super Lites 250

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale
40 Guillaume St-Cyr 2 1
28 Théo Poirier 3 2
615 Maxime Belanger 1 3
732 Jordan Renauld 2 4
62 Samuel Lavoie 1 5
29 Samuel Ouellet 4 6
27- Mathis Dubé 5
333 Simon Pageau 3
99 Tristan Charest 4

Pro Supercross

# Nom Q1-A Q1-B Q2-A Q2-B Semi LCQ Finale
686 Alexandre Morin 3 2 5 1
28 Théo Poirier 2 3 6 1 2
40 Guillaume St-Cyr 4 2 4 3
1 Karl Normand* 1 1 1 4
62 Samuel Lavoie 1 3 3 5
615 Maxime Belanger 5 4 2 6
727 Dave Blanchet 2 1 2 7
710 Brandon Morissette 6 5 5 8
29 Samuel Ouellet 4 4 3 9
14 Yvan Hamilton 5 5 4 10
732 Jordan Renauld 3 6
17 François Bélanger 7 6 7

*Karl crossed the line first but was docked 4 positions for cutting the track.

Full results can be found HERE.

Next round: May 12th – Montmagny, QC

 

 

 

 

 

 