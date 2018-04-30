Supercross Quebec | Arenacross Round 1 Results

Dégelis AX

Saturday, April 28

Dame Open

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale 1 Amy Roy 4 – 1 723 Bianca Branchaud 1 – 2 54 Emilie Berube 2 – 3 33 Mélanie Voyer 6 – 4 192 Melissa Moreau 3 – 5 69 Isabelle Michaud 5 – 6

Supermini Open

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale 777 Philippe St-Pierre 1 – 1 71 Dustin Burbridge 4 – 2 27 Simon Viel 2 – 3 O1 William Guillemette 5 – 4 127 Mylan Dumont 6 – 5 17 Jacob Dubé 3 – 6

Super Lites 250

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale 40 Guillaume St-Cyr 2 – 1 28 Théo Poirier 3 – 2 615 Maxime Belanger – 1 3 732 Jordan Renauld – 2 4 62 Samuel Lavoie 1 – 5 29 Samuel Ouellet 4 – 6 27- Mathis Dubé 5 – 333 Simon Pageau – 3 99 Tristan Charest – 4

Pro Supercross

# Nom Q1-A Q1-B Q2-A Q2-B Semi LCQ Finale 686 Alexandre Morin 3 – 2 – 5 1 28 Théo Poirier 2 – – 3 6 1 2 40 Guillaume St-Cyr 4 – – 2 4 3 1 Karl Normand* 1 – 1 – 1 4 62 Samuel Lavoie – 1 3 – 3 5 615 Maxime Belanger – 5 4 – 2 6 727 Dave Blanchet – 2 – 1 2 7 710 Brandon Morissette – 6 – 5 5 8 29 Samuel Ouellet – 4 – 4 3 9 14 Yvan Hamilton 5 – 5 – 4 10 732 Jordan Renauld – 3 – – 6 17 François Bélanger – 7 – 6 7

*Karl crossed the line first but was docked 4 positions for cutting the track.

Next round: May 12th – Montmagny, QC