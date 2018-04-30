Supercross Quebec | Arenacross Round 1 Results
Dégelis AX
Saturday, April 28
Dame Open
|#
|Nom
|Q1
|Q2
|LCQ
|Finale
|1
|Amy Roy
|4
|–
|1
|723
|Bianca Branchaud
|1
|–
|2
|54
|Emilie Berube
|2
|–
|3
|33
|Mélanie Voyer
|6
|–
|4
|192
|Melissa Moreau
|3
|–
|5
|69
|Isabelle Michaud
|5
|–
|6
Supermini Open
|#
|Nom
|Q1
|Q2
|LCQ
|Finale
|777
|Philippe St-Pierre
|1
|–
|1
|71
|Dustin Burbridge
|4
|–
|2
|27
|Simon Viel
|2
|–
|3
|O1
|William Guillemette
|5
|–
|4
|127
|Mylan Dumont
|6
|–
|5
|17
|Jacob Dubé
|3
|–
|6
Super Lites 250
|#
|Nom
|Q1
|Q2
|LCQ
|Finale
|40
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|2
|–
|1
|28
|Théo Poirier
|3
|–
|2
|615
|Maxime Belanger
|–
|1
|3
|732
|Jordan Renauld
|–
|2
|4
|62
|Samuel Lavoie
|1
|–
|5
|29
|Samuel Ouellet
|4
|–
|6
|27-
|Mathis Dubé
|5
|–
|333
|Simon Pageau
|–
|3
|99
|Tristan Charest
|–
|4
Pro Supercross
|#
|Nom
|Q1-A
|Q1-B
|Q2-A
|Q2-B
|Semi
|LCQ
|Finale
|686
|Alexandre Morin
|3
|–
|2
|–
|5
|1
|28
|Théo Poirier
|2
|–
|–
|3
|6
|1
|2
|40
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|4
|–
|–
|2
|4
|3
|1
|Karl Normand*
|1
|–
|1
|–
|1
|4
|62
|Samuel Lavoie
|–
|1
|3
|–
|3
|5
|615
|Maxime Belanger
|–
|5
|4
|–
|2
|6
|727
|Dave Blanchet
|–
|2
|–
|1
|2
|7
|710
|Brandon Morissette
|–
|6
|–
|5
|5
|8
|29
|Samuel Ouellet
|–
|4
|–
|4
|3
|9
|14
|Yvan Hamilton
|5
|–
|5
|–
|4
|10
|732
|Jordan Renauld
|–
|3
|–
|–
|6
|17
|François Bélanger
|–
|7
|–
|6
|7
*Karl crossed the line first but was docked 4 positions for cutting the track.
Full results can be found HERE.
Next round: May 12th – Montmagny, QC