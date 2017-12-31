Supercross Video Pass to be Available in Canada in 2018

For the second consecutive season (first in Canada), we are offering live and on-demand access to all 17 rounds of the 3-hour Monster Energy Supercross television broadcast, plus an additional archived library of past racing seasons and original content (240 hours). The Supercross Video Pass is exclusive to subscribers that live outside of the United States.

All 17 rounds of the 2018 season live & on demand

Complete 2015, 2016 and 2017 Seasons (archived)

2015, 2016 and 2017 Monster Energy Cup events (archived)

Three seasons of “Chasing the Dream”

Two “Legends of Racing” documentaries

Additional details will be available at www.SupercrossLIVE.com.