SX Press Release | It’s. Not. Over. Yet.

Never, in the sport’s 47-year history have three little words meant so much to Supercross fans around the world. With these three little words, a significant question was answered regarding the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship season, which like all other sports was forced to cancel or postpone events due to the global pandemic.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Supercross fans were experiencing one of the best seasons in recent memory. The series was averaging close to 50,000 fans per race going into Round 10 in Daytona with record highs in Anaheim (45,050/43,106), Arlington (62,105) and Atlanta (59,743). Front runners Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac were tied in points and Cooper Webb made a heroic comeback after being injured in Arlington to not only just race, but land on the podium after putting in a herculean effort. Justin Barcia, after winning the Anaheim Opener also put in one of his strongest races to date overcoming a 15th place start to earn a second-place finish while keeping him within 23 points of the leaders.

Fan-favorite Ken Roczen signing an autograph at the podium right after his Main Event win at Round 9 in Atlanta.

You can’t make this stuff up.

In Daytona, it was Eli Tomac with the herculean effort after Ken Roczen ran out front for the first 14 laps of the 18-Lap race, only to make a minor mistake and be overtaken by Tomac on Lap 15. This type of late race surge has become a trademark of Tomac’s but has rarely been seen between these two top athletes, primarily because of where the two have found themselves in the points battle over the year and season-ending injuries to Roczen for the past two seasons.

li Tomac is known for late race surges and his trademark style put him in the points lead at Round 10 in Daytona where he will remain until the 2020 season resumes later in the year.

All of this, and two-time Champion Chad Reed doing a retirement tour. Reed’s “one last ride” was proving unique as most athletes don’t exit their respective sport on their own terms. Every time Reed lined up, he was breaking another record and the fans loved him for it. Fans cheered enthusiastically during opening ceremonies and waiting in long lines at FanFest to meet the most decorated, international Supercross athletes – of all time. This “one last ride” tours important the Chad, to fans worldwide, and to the sport.

Chad Reed poses with his children prior to the race in Atlanta as the family practiced their special opening ceremonies introduction.

The racing has been just as exceptional in both the Eastern Regional and Western Regional 250SX Class Championships as both have their reigning champions atop the leaderboard defending their respective titles. Eighteen points separate Chase Sexton, Shane McElrath and RJ Hampshire in the East and thirteens point separate Dylan Ferrandis, Justin Cooper and Austin Forkner in the West.

Dave Prater, Senior Director of Operations – Two Wheel, recently did a whirlwind media tour and discussed what is next for the sport and the 2020 season. Again, like all other sports, a lot remains up in the air at-the-moment, but one thing was made very clear in that the championship was not over and that we are committed to finishing out the season and crowning three respective champions.

When and where is still in the works but Round 11 – 17 will be races.

It’s not over indeed, and we like you can’t wait to get back to racing to see how this epic season continues to unfold.