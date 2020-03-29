SX Video Pass | COVID-19 UPDATE – 2020 SUPERCROSS SEASON



The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, is now scheduled to complete rounds 11-17 later this year. The race locations and dates have not been finalized.



The following Supercross events have now been cancelled due to this change:

* April 25 in Las Vegas, NV at Sam Boyd Stadium

* May 2 in Salt Lake City, UT at Rice-Eccles Stadium



We will be extending our Supercross Video Pass 2020 subscription season through November 30th, 2020 to accommodate this change in the 2020 season schedule.



We value you as a fan and appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time, we look forward to dropping the gate again soon. Continue to visit SupercrossLive.com for

real-time updates.