SXQC Arenacross | Rivière-du-Loup Results
Dame Open
|#
|Nom
|Q1
|Q2
|LCQ
|Finale
|Points
|104
|Sabrina Boisseau
|1
|–
|1
|25
|54
|Emilie Berube
|3
|–
|2
|22
|1
|Amy Roy
|2
|–
|3
|20
|192
|Melissa Moreau
|4
|–
|4
|18
|723
|Bianca Branchaud
|5
|–
|5
|16
|17
|Karolann Guillemette
|6
|–
|6
|15
Supermini Open
|#
|Nom
|Q1
|Q2
|LCQ
|Finale
|Points
|777
|Philippe St-Pierre
|1
|–
|1
|25
|800
|Alex Boisseau
|2
|–
|2
|22
|27
|Simon Viel
|3
|–
|3
|20
|17
|Jacob Dubé
|5
|–
|4
|18
|77
|Louka Levesque
|4
|–
|5
|16
|101
|Ludovik Rivard
|6
|–
|6
|15
|72
|Louis-Maxim Casgrain
|–
|–
|7
|14
|55
|Evens Lemieux
|7
|–
|8
|13
Super Lites 250
|#
|Nom
|Q1
|Q2
|LCQ
|Finale
|Points
|40
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|1
|–
|1
|25
|28
|Théo Poirier
|2
|–
|2
|22
|615
|Maxime Belanger
|4
|–
|3
|20
|29
|Samuel Ouellet
|3
|–
|4
|18
|27
|Keven Pelletier
|5
|–
|5
|16
|195
|Lou St-Pierre
|8
|–
|6
|15
|148
|Félix Ouellet
|6
|–
|7
|14
|99
|Tristan Charest
|9
|–
|8
|13
|17
|François Bélanger
|7
|–
|9
|12
|109
|Rikky balboa Turcotte
|10
|–
|0
|27-
|Mathis Dubé
|11
|–
|0
Pro Supercross
|#
|Nom
|Q1-A
|Q1-B
|Q2-A
|Q2-B
|Semi
|LCQ
|Finale
|Points
|471
|Logan Karnow
|–
|–
|–
|1
|2
|1
|25
|217
|Ryan Breece
|–
|1
|2
|–
|1
|2
|22
|805
|Carlen Gardner
|–
|2
|–
|2
|4
|3
|20
|85
|Josh Cartwright
|–
|–
|–
|3
|6
|4
|18
|282
|Bubba Pauli
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8
|5
|16
|1
|Karl Normand
|–
|–
|7
|–
|7
|6
|15
|686
|Alexandre Morin
|–
|5
|–
|4
|1
|7
|14
|179
|Westen Wrozyna
|–
|3
|–
|–
|9
|1
|8
|13
|675
|Kyle Dillin
|–
|–
|4
|–
|2
|9
|12
|28
|Théo Poirier
|–
|–
|–
|6
|2
|10
|11
|727
|Dave Blanchet
|–
|–
|1
|–
|5
|11
|10
|570
|Cody VanBuskirk
|–
|–
|3
|–
|3
|12
|9
|407
|Ben Nelko
|–
|–
|–
|–
|10
|5
|13
|8
|248
|Travis Delnicki
|–
|–
|–
|5
|6
|0
|207
|Tommy Boucher
|–
|–
|–
|8
|0
|710
|Brandon Morissette
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|0
|14
|Yvan Hamilton
|–
|–
|6
|–
|6
|0
|17
|François Bélanger
|–
|–
|9
|–
|8
|0
|27
|Keven Pelletier
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|615
|Maxime Belanger
|–
|–
|–
|7
|4
|0
|365
|Trevor Hale
|–
|9
|–
|–
|7
|0
|123
|Pier-luc Imbeault
|–
|8
|–
|–
|0
|29
|Samuel Ouellet
|–
|7
|8
|–
|3
|0
|7
|Chandler Fritzius
|–
|6
|–
|–
|4
|0
|40
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|–
|4
|5
|–
|3
|0
|615x
|Kyle Vidovich
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
Point Standings:
Dame Open
|#
|Pilote
|
Dégelis AX 2018
|
Montmagny AX 2018
|
Rivière-du-Loup AX 2018
|
Matane AX 2018
|
A confirmer
|
St-Alexandre AX 2018
|
Chibougamau AX PRO 2018
|
Malartic AX PRO 2018
|Points
|1
|1
|Amy Roy
|25
|25
|20
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|70
|2
|54
|Emilie Berube
|20
|22
|22
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|64
|3
|723
|bianca branchaud
|22
|18
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|56
|4
|192
|Melissa moreau
|16
|–
|18
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34
|5
|104
|Sabrina Boisseau
|–
|–
|25
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25
|6
|666
|Frede Forest
|–
|20
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|20
|7
|33
|Mélanie Voyer
|18
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|18
|8
|713
|marie-pier robichaud
|–
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|9
|69
|isabelle michaud
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|10
|17
|Karolann Guillemette
|–
|–
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
Supermini Open
|#
|Pilote
|
Dégelis AX 2018
|
Montmagny AX 2018
|
Rivière-du-Loup AX 2018
|
Matane AX 2018
|
A confirmer
|
St-Alexandre AX 2018
|
Chibougamau AX PRO 2018
|
Malartic AX PRO 2018
|Points
|1
|777
|Philippe St-Pierre
|25
|25
|25
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75
|2
|27
|Simon Viel
|20
|22
|20
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|62
|3
|17
|Jacob Dubé
|15
|16
|18
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|49
|4
|O1
|William Guillemette
|18
|20
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|38
|5
|101
|Ludovik Rivard
|–
|14
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|29
|6
|72
|Louis-Maxim Casgrain
|–
|13
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|27
|7
|800
|Alex Boisseau
|–
|–
|22
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|22
|8
|71
|Dustin Burbridge
|22
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|22
|9
|7
|Simon Glazer
|–
|18
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|18
|10
|127
|Mylan Dumont
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
Super Lites 250
|#
|Pilote
|
Dégelis AX 2018
|
Montmagny AX 2018
|
Rivière-du-Loup AX 2018
|
Matane AX 2018
|
A confirmer
|
St-Alexandre AX 2018
|
Chibougamau AX PRO 2018
|
Malartic AX PRO 2018
|Points
|1
|40
|guillaume st-cyr
|25
|25
|25
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|75
|2
|28
|Théo Poirier
|22
|22
|22
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|66
|3
|615
|Maxime Belanger
|20
|20
|20
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|60
|4
|29
|samuel ouellet
|15
|15
|18
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|48
|5
|27
|Keven Pelletier
|–
|18
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34
|6
|148
|Félix Ouellet
|–
|16
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|30
|7
|99
|tristan charest
|0
|11
|13
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|24
|8
|17
|François Bélanger
|–
|10
|12
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|22
|9
|732
|Jordan Renauld
|18
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|18
|10
|62
|Samuel lavoie
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
Pro Supercross
|#
|Pilote
|
Dégelis AX 2018
|
Montmagny AX 2018
|
Rivière-du-Loup AX 2018
|
Matane AX 2018
|
A confirmer
|
St-Alexandre AX 2018
|
Chibougamau AX PRO 2018
|
Malartic AX PRO 2018
|Points
|1
|686
|Alexandre Morin
|25
|18
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|57
|2
|1
|Karl Normand
|18
|22
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|55
|3
|471
|Logan Karnow
|–
|25
|25
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|50
|4
|28
|Théo Poirier
|22
|14
|11
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|47
|5
|727
|dave blanchet
|14
|20
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|44
|6
|40
|guillaume st-cyr
|20
|15
|0
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|35
|7
|179
|Westen Wrozyna
|–
|16
|13
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|29
|8
|615
|Maxime Belanger
|15
|11
|0
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|26
|9
|29
|samuel ouellet
|12
|13
|0
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25
|10
|217
|Ryan Breece
|–
|–
|22
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|22
|11
|805
|Carlen Gardner
|–
|–
|20
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|20
|12
|85
|josh cartwright
|–
|–
|18
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|18
|13
|62
|Samuel lavoie
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|14
|282
|Bubba Pauli
|–
|–
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|15
|710
|Brandon Morissette
|13
|0
|0
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|13
|16
|23
|Jason Benny
|–
|12
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|12
|17
|675
|Kyle Dillin
|–
|–
|12
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|12
|18
|14
|Yvan Hamilton
|11
|0
|0
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|11
|19
|570
|Cody VanBuskirk
|–
|–
|9
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|9
|20
|407
|Ben Nelko
|–
|–
|8
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8
Next Round: June 9 – Matane Colisée Béton provincial