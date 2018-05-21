SXQC Arenacross | Rivière-du-Loup Results

Pro SX podium: #471 Logan Karnow, #217 Ryan Breece, #805 Carlen Gardner. | Photo supplied by Julien Perrier

Dame Open

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale Points
104 Sabrina Boisseau 1 1 25
54 Emilie Berube 3 2 22
1 Amy Roy 2 3 20
192 Melissa Moreau 4 4 18
723 Bianca Branchaud 5 5 16
17 Karolann Guillemette 6 6 15

Supermini Open

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale Points
777 Philippe St-Pierre 1 1 25
800 Alex Boisseau 2 2 22
27 Simon Viel 3 3 20
17 Jacob Dubé 5 4 18
77 Louka Levesque 4 5 16
101 Ludovik Rivard 6 6 15
72 Louis-Maxim Casgrain 7 14
55 Evens Lemieux 7 8 13

Super Lites 250

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale Points
40 Guillaume St-Cyr 1 1 25
28 Théo Poirier 2 2 22
615 Maxime Belanger 4 3 20
29 Samuel Ouellet 3 4 18
27 Keven Pelletier 5 5 16
195 Lou St-Pierre 8 6 15
148 Félix Ouellet 6 7 14
99 Tristan Charest 9 8 13
17 François Bélanger 7 9 12
109 Rikky balboa Turcotte 10 0
27- Mathis Dubé 11 0

Pro Supercross

# Nom Q1-A Q1-B Q2-A Q2-B Semi LCQ Finale Points
471 Logan Karnow 1 2 1 25
217 Ryan Breece 1 2 1 2 22
805 Carlen Gardner 2 2 4 3 20
85 Josh Cartwright 3 6 4 18
282 Bubba Pauli 8 5 16
1 Karl Normand 7 7 6 15
686 Alexandre Morin 5 4 1 7 14
179 Westen Wrozyna 3 9 1 8 13
675 Kyle Dillin 4 2 9 12
28 Théo Poirier 6 2 10 11
727 Dave Blanchet 1 5 11 10
570 Cody VanBuskirk 3 3 12 9
407 Ben Nelko 10 5 13 8
248 Travis Delnicki 5 6 0
207 Tommy Boucher 8 0
710 Brandon Morissette 5 0
14 Yvan Hamilton 6 6 0
17 François Bélanger 9 8 0
27 Keven Pelletier 0
615 Maxime Belanger 7 4 0
365 Trevor Hale 9 7 0
123 Pier-luc Imbeault 8 0
29 Samuel Ouellet 7 8 3 0
7 Chandler Fritzius 6 4 0
40 Guillaume St-Cyr 4 5 3 0
615x Kyle Vidovich 0

Point Standings:

Dame Open

# Pilote
Dégelis AX 2018
Montmagny AX 2018
Rivière-du-Loup AX 2018
Matane AX 2018
A confirmer
St-Alexandre AX 2018
Chibougamau AX PRO 2018
Malartic AX PRO 2018
 Points
1 1 Amy Roy 25 25 20 70
2 54 Emilie Berube 20 22 22 64
3 723 bianca branchaud 22 18 16 56
4 192 Melissa moreau 16 18 34
5 104 Sabrina Boisseau 25 25
6 666 Frede Forest 20 20
7 33 Mélanie Voyer 18 18
8 713 marie-pier robichaud 16 16
9 69 isabelle michaud 15 15
10 17 Karolann Guillemette 15 15

Supermini Open

# Pilote
Dégelis AX 2018
Montmagny AX 2018
Rivière-du-Loup AX 2018
Matane AX 2018
A confirmer
St-Alexandre AX 2018
Chibougamau AX PRO 2018
Malartic AX PRO 2018
 Points
1 777 Philippe St-Pierre 25 25 25 75
2 27 Simon Viel 20 22 20 62
3 17 Jacob Dubé 15 16 18 49
4 O1 William Guillemette 18 20 38
5 101 Ludovik Rivard 14 15 29
6 72 Louis-Maxim Casgrain 13 14 27
7 800 Alex Boisseau 22 22
8 71 Dustin Burbridge 22 22
9 7 Simon Glazer 18 18
10 127 Mylan Dumont 16 16

Super Lites 250

# Pilote
Dégelis AX 2018
Montmagny AX 2018
Rivière-du-Loup AX 2018
Matane AX 2018
A confirmer
St-Alexandre AX 2018
Chibougamau AX PRO 2018
Malartic AX PRO 2018
 Points
1 40 guillaume st-cyr 25 25 25 75
2 28 Théo Poirier 22 22 22 66
3 615 Maxime Belanger 20 20 20 60
4 29 samuel ouellet 15 15 18 48
5 27 Keven Pelletier 18 16 34
6 148 Félix Ouellet 16 14 30
7 99 tristan charest 0 11 13 24
8 17 François Bélanger 10 12 22
9 732 Jordan Renauld 18 18
10 62 Samuel lavoie 16 16

Pro Supercross

# Pilote
Dégelis AX 2018
Montmagny AX 2018
Rivière-du-Loup AX 2018
Matane AX 2018
A confirmer
St-Alexandre AX 2018
Chibougamau AX PRO 2018
Malartic AX PRO 2018
 Points
1 686 Alexandre Morin 25 18 14 57
2 1 Karl Normand 18 22 15 55
3 471 Logan Karnow 25 25 50
4 28 Théo Poirier 22 14 11 47
5 727 dave blanchet 14 20 10 44
6 40 guillaume st-cyr 20 15 0 35
7 179 Westen Wrozyna 16 13 29
8 615 Maxime Belanger 15 11 0 26
9 29 samuel ouellet 12 13 0 25
10 217 Ryan Breece 22 22
11 805 Carlen Gardner 20 20
12 85 josh cartwright 18 18
13 62 Samuel lavoie 16 16
14 282 Bubba Pauli 16 16
15 710 Brandon Morissette 13 0 0 13
16 23 Jason Benny 12 12
17 675 Kyle Dillin 12 12
18 14 Yvan Hamilton 11 0 0 11
19 570 Cody VanBuskirk 9 9
20 407 Ben Nelko 8 8

Full results  HERE.

Next Round: June 9 – Matane Colisée Béton provincial

 

 

 

 

 