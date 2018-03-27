Tag Metals & Ryan Villopoto Form Strategic Alliance

March 27, 2018, Valencia, California:

Tag Metals is pleased to announce a new Strategic Alliance with SX and MX legend Ryan Villopoto.

Ryan will play an active advisory role working with the Tag Metals product development team and brand management marketing group.

After 10 AMA Championships, Ryan retired from professional racing in 2015. Ryan is now actively riding and testing for a select number of high profile brands of which Tag Metals is honored to be a part of.

Tag Metals has been absent from the marketplace for a few years and the entire product line has been redesigned from the ground up. The relaunch of the iconic brand includes a new line of Handlebars, Sprockets, Chains and Grips.

Ryan stated, “I am excited to be part of the “NEW” Tag Metals team. It’s a great fit as I have a long term working relationship with Eddie Cole and his team going way back to my amateur career. I’m also involved in many of his other brands already including Matrix Concepts, and Atlas Brace. I’m looking forward to this new project and being part of the new Tag Metals journey”.

Ryan also included, “I wanted to take this time to give a special mention and thank you to the Renthal brand for all the past years of support. They were a huge part of my racing career and I wanted to sincerely thank them for the support and friendship”.

Tag Metals Managing Director Eddie Cole adds…. “Having Ryan join our effort is very exciting for us, we are so fortunate to have a resource and talent like Ryan join the Tag Metals team. Ryan’s endorsement, product knowledge and product feedback will be invaluable to Tag Metals internal team going forward”.