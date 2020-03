Tailgating with #377 Daniel Elmore from Smithers, BC | Scott Sports

Tailgating with #377 Daniel Elmore from Smithers, BC | Scott Sports

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Scott Sports Canada

We sit down and talk with 18-year-old Smithers, BC rider #377 Daniel Elmore who is down at Club MX getting ready for the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour MX Nationals.