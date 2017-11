Tailgating with…#494 Thomas Rendall

Tailgating with…#494 Thomas Rendall

By Billy Rainford

With competition on hold due to the rain here at the 2017 Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida, we grabbed Ottawa racer, #494 Thomas Rendall, for another episode of Tailgating.

Tailgating with…Thomas Rendall from the 2017 Mini O’s from Directmotocross.com on Vimeo.