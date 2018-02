Tailgating with #53 Bjorn Viney | Scott Sports Canada

By Billy Rainford

We sit down on the Tailgate and talk with Canadian Intermediate/B rider, #53 Bjorn Viney, who now calls Morgan Hill, California, home.

Tailgating with Bjorn Viney | Scott Sports Canada from Directmotocross.com on Vimeo.