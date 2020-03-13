Tailgating with Ben Graves from Club MX | Scott Sports

By Billy Rainford

I poked my head in at Club MX in Chesterfield, SC on Thursday on my way north. While I was there, I wanted to talk with General Manager Ben Graves about all the new things they have going on at the facility. Club MX also sponsors our Walton TransCan award, The DMX Total Devotion Award, so I wanted to talk to him about that and their Supercross team.

And thanks for sneaking a couple new pairs of Club MX socks in the van, Ben.