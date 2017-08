Tailgating with…Brandon Gourlay | Scott Sports Canada

We sit down during the rain delay at round 9 of the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals at Motocross Deschambault near Quebec City, Quebec, and chat with #327 Brandon Gourlay from Beachburg, Ontario.

Saturday, August 5, 2017

*We had a mic break, so apologies for Jeff’s waving of his microphone. Brandon’s sounds fine*