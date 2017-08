Tailgating with…Dillan Epstein | Scott Sports Canada

We sit down and chat with #108 Dillan Epstein during the rain delay at round 9 of the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals at Motocross Deschambault in Deschambault, Quebec.

Sunday, August 6, 2017