Tailgating with…Randy McLeod of Freedom Cycle | Scott Sports Canada

Tailgating with…Randy McLeod of Freedom Cycle | Scott Sports Canada

By Billy Rainford

We sit down at Freedom Cycle in Truro, Nova Scotia, and chat with owner Randy McLeod in this episode of Tailgating.

Tuesday, July 25th, 2017

Tailgating with…Randy McLeod | Scott Sports Canada from Directmotocross.com on Vimeo.