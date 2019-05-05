Take a Bow, Shawn Maffenbeier and Cade Clason!

By Billy Rainford

#3 Shawn Maffenbeier and #12 Cade Clason may not have landed up on the podium (or somehow not on top of each other!) in Barrie, but they had the attention of every fan in the Barrie Molson Center Saturday night for the final round of Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Arenacross.

After an amazing 2-man battle at the previous round in Sarnia last week, the two friends carried their action over to this week in Barrie.

We, straight up, asked Cade about their races and he admitted that it does get pretty intense out on the track but that the two of them understand it’s just racing and they are still friendly with each other after the checkered flag waves.

Here are a few shot from Barrie Saturday night to give you an idea of just how close this racing is.

In the end, Maff was 5th and Cade was 6th, just over a second apart. They stopped in the rhythm section and congratulated each other, but I missed the shot.

Take a bow, boys. That was awesome! Let’s see what they bring to the outdoor series when we roll into Wild Rose MX Park in Calgary on June 1st.