Take a Bow, Shawn Maffenbeier and Cade Clason!

By Billy Rainford

#3 Shawn Maffenbeier and #12 Cade Clason may not have landed up on the podium (or somehow not on top of each other!) in Barrie, but they had the attention of every fan in the Barrie Molson Center Saturday night for the final round of Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Arenacross.

After an amazing 2-man battle at the previous round in Sarnia last week, the two friends carried their action over to this week in Barrie.

We, straight up, asked Cade about their races and he admitted that it does get pretty intense out on the track but that the two of them understand it’s just racing and they are still friendly with each other after the checkered flag waves.

Here are a few shot from Barrie Saturday night to give you an idea of just how close this racing is.

Shawn on the gate trying to get ready for what he must assume is going to be another 20-lap main going bar-to-bar with Cade.

Cade also wondering if it’s going to be another one of these races.

It didn’t take long for them to find each other out there in the main.

I lost count of how many times this happened! I also lost count of how many times they passed each other.

Just when a little gap would develop (Cade actually fell), they were this close again and peeking on the inside in every corner looking for an inch to take advantage of.

The trust they have for each other in racing conditions is very impressive. They’d cause each other to mess up in the last corner and still hit the double, wheel-to-wheel.

This was on the last lap in the last corner. Cade went for it one last time and almost ended up in my lap!

In the end, Maff was 5th and Cade was 6th, just over a second apart. They stopped in the rhythm section and congratulated each other, but I missed the shot.

Take a bow, boys. That was awesome! Let’s see what they bring to the outdoor series when we roll into Wild Rose MX Park in Calgary on June 1st.