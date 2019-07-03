Take a Drive from Mitchell to Motopark

By Billy Rainford

As part of our ongoing ‘MX Road Trips’ series, this instalment takes you from the small Southwestern Ontario town of Mitchell to the Motopark track in Chatsworth.

Most of you have likely heard of the historic track near Owen Sound, but maybe aren’t familiar with what the surrounding area looks like. Well, here’s your chance to find out.

Watch as the landscape changes from the flat farmlands of Southwestern Ontario to the rockier, hillier geography of Central Ontario, all in just 60 seconds.