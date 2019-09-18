Tanner Ward Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

The Red Bull KTM Thor racing team suffered injuries to both of their 250 racers last weekend at the Montreal Supercross.

Jess Pettis is out with a torn ACL in his left knee and #14 Tanner Ward is nursing a wrist and elbow injury suffered earlier in the day during practice on the fast Montreal track.

He went down hard in one of the fastest sections and headed back to the pits favouring his wrist.

When we spoke with him at the track, he was pretty sure he’d done some damage to the small scaphoid bone but was still going to try to race the night program.

I spoke with team mechanic Steve Beattie at the track and he said that if Tanner lines up to race, he’s an “animal!“

He did just that and finished the night in an impressive 7th place (7-9).

We spoke with him and he confirmed there is a small fracture in his scaphoid bone and that there is a strain to the UCL in the opposite elbow, which he said was the more painful of the two injuries.

He told us he’s got a further scan scheduled for later this week and it should tell them what the actual injury prognosis is.

Good luck to Tanner for a speedy recovery.