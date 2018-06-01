Tara Geiger IN for Popkum Round 2

By Billy Rainford

DMX has just learned that multi-time champion, Tara Geiger, will make an appearance at round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Women’s West MX Tour this weekend.

She will be riding a Red Bull JCR Dunlop Honda and should make things interesting at the front of the pack. Tara is used to winning WMX races, but does she still have the speed to compete with our own Kennedy Lutz? We’ll find out tomorrow!

We’ll grab her for a chat when we find her at the track.

Thanks to Shelby Turner for the heads up. Shelby sees her all the time at the Endurocross events and can confirm that she is still very quick! Tara will be competing at the ISDE for the USA this year, too.