#TBT | 1983 Singing and Winning at Hully Gully

#TBT | 1983 Singing and Winning at Hully Gully

By Billy Rainford

I just heard a song on Jack FM that reminded me of an old racing story and figured I’d tell it since it’s #TBT.

The song was April Wine’s ‘Just between You and Me,’ the place was Hully Gully, and the year was 1983.

It was a Houseleague race on a Thursday evening. I was the local 80cc hotshot (Remember, it was just House League) and was leading the race. Apparently, I was so relaxed I was singing that song…loudly.