#TBT | 1983 Singing and Winning at Hully Gully

By Billy Rainford

Hey, if you can’t laugh at yourself, what’s the point!? | Bigwave Senior photo

I just heard a song on Jack FM that reminded me of an old racing story and figured I’d tell it since it’s #TBT.

The song was April Wine’s ‘Just between You and Me,’ the place was Hully Gully, and the year was 1983.

It was a Houseleague race on a Thursday evening. I was the local 80cc hotshot (Remember, it was just House League) and was leading the race. Apparently, I was so relaxed I was singing that song…loudly.

Now, I only know the chorus and then there’s the French verse in there.
I crossed the finish line, went back to the pits, changed, and headed back to the grandstands to watch the rest of the races.

A friend walked over to me and said, “Um, are you aware that we could hear you singing, loud and clear?!

I was young and was so embarrassed as the few people standing around all nodded their heads and chuckled. I guess it’s like when people talk on a boat and you can hear them perfectly from shore.

To this day, I’m still not sure what I could have possibly been mumbling for the French verse!