#TBT | 1983 Singing and Winning at Hully Gully
By Billy Rainford
I just heard a song on Jack FM that reminded me of an old racing story and figured I’d tell it since it’s #TBT.
The song was April Wine’s ‘Just between You and Me,’ the place was Hully Gully, and the year was 1983.
It was a Houseleague race on a Thursday evening. I was the local 80cc hotshot (Remember, it was just House League) and was leading the race. Apparently, I was so relaxed I was singing that song…loudly.
Now, I only know the chorus and then there’s the French verse in there.
I crossed the finish line, went back to the pits, changed, and headed back to the grandstands to watch the rest of the races.
A friend walked over to me and said, “Um, are you aware that we could hear you singing, loud and clear?!”
I was young and was so embarrassed as the few people standing around all nodded their heads and chuckled. I guess it’s like when people talk on a boat and you can hear them perfectly from shore.
To this day, I’m still not sure what I could have possibly been mumbling for the French verse!