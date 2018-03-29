#TBT | 2007 Walton Raceway | Natural Double Style Check
By Billy Rainford
It’s a rainy day here in my neck of the SWO woods, so let’s go back in time to the 2007 CMRC Motocross National at Walton Raceway.
#101 Paul Carpenter would be crowned the Canadian MX1 champion, but, more importantly, who looked best over the famous Natural Double? Let’s have a look.
#101 Paul Carpenter won the MX1 title that year. Here’s his classic crossed-up 1-hander.
#10 Colton Facciotti slips off the side of his seat with this entry.
#4 Simon Homans must have thought there was another lap, so we’ll cut him some slack here.
#40 Pierce Chamberlain with a classic, controlled, extended hold.
Classic position from #77 Doug DeHaan.
I like the casual arm swag from #520 Tony Gallo.
#14 Jeff Northrop hanging a nice one out there.
Let’s throw #122 Donk in there from the TransCan.
This sweet huck by #581 Corey Brooks is the odds-on favourite in this grouping, though.
If I let my mind wander over all the photos I’ve shot over the years, this beauty from Paul Carpenter often surfaces.
The white sunglasses gang liked it.
Jeremy Medaglia says, “Thanks for the walk down memory lane, and see you at the races…”