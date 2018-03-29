#TBT | 2007 Walton Raceway | Natural Double Style Check

By Billy Rainford

It’s a rainy day here in my neck of the SWO woods, so let’s go back in time to the 2007 CMRC Motocross National at Walton Raceway.

#101 Paul Carpenter would be crowned the Canadian MX1 champion, but, more importantly, who looked best over the famous Natural Double? Let’s have a look.