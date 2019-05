TBT | 2011 Rider Round-Up from the Calgary National

Since we’re heading into another round at Wild Rose in Calgary, Alberta, this weekend, we thought it might be fun to look back at our end-of-the-day interviews from the 2011 event.

While we head over to the track and get some new content, here’s Kyle Carruthers chatting with a bunch of riders from 7 years ago.