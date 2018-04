#TBT | 2011 ‘Rider Round-Up’ from the Gopher Dunes MX National

By Billy Rainford

For this one, we dust off Kyle Carruthers as we watch him interview the Pro riders from the Gopher Dunes National back in 2011.

Riders include: Zeb Dennis, Nicky Beatty, Dusty Klatt, Bryton Allison, Tyler Medaglia, Jocelyn Facciotti, Colton Facciotti, Kyle Murphy, Iain Hayden, Austin Politelli, Tyler Sjoberg, and Matt Goerke.