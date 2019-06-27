By Billy Rainford

Back in 2011 we actually had 4 Canadians lined up at the Southwick MX National at Motocross 338 in Massachusetts.

#361 Colton Facciotti, #95 Tyler Medaglia, #281 Jeremy Medaglia, and #926 Kaven Benoit all went up against the best at the famed sand track in New England.

With this coming weekend’s event back at the track, we’ve got #610 Hayden Halstead lining up to test himself in the sand, so I thought we’d have another quick look back at the race from 8 years ago.

_MG_8729

Tyler Medaglia was there racing his Yamaha 250F. Tyler finished 12-15 for 13th that day.

_MG_8730

Colton ran his familiar #361 that day and had an amazing 5th place first moto finish.

_MG_8739

2-time MX2 Canadian Champion Kaven Benoit was there on his #626 KTM.

_MG_8742

#281 was Jeremy Medaglia in the 250 class.

_MG_8747

Shawn Robinson was there ‘man-friending.’

_MG_8775
_MG_8792

16-29 for 21st was not how Jeremy saw the day going.

_MG_8797
_MG_8801

Canadian crew.

_MG_8805

Colton waiting on the line.

_MG_8813

This could have been at any of the Canadian Nationals in 2014…sorta.

_MG_8819

5-36 put Colton 11th on the day.

_MG_8839
_MG_8866

I wasn’t really in position, but it was cool to see both brothers in the same corner together at a big US National.

_MG_8873

The weather turned nasty that day.

_MG_8874
_MG_8882

Tyler wasn’t quite the cyclist he is today, as you can see by his ‘bulk’ here.

_MG_8895

This was also the year Ryan Dungey had to wait at the line for his bike as the rest of the field took off. He came all the way up to 7th after winning moto 1! 1-7 put him 3rd overall.

That was also the day Brett Metcalfe got his win with 3-2 motos.

_MG_8897

I always liked this one.

_MG_8901
_MG_8904

Tyler between #57 Blake Baggett and #20 Brock Tickle.

#28 Tyla Rattray took the 250 win with 2-1 motos.

View this post on Instagram

Ready for THE WICK!! #AMA #610

A post shared by Hayden Halstead (@19halstead) on

Good luck this weekend, Hayden!