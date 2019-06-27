TBT | 2011 Southwick National

By Billy Rainford

Back in 2011 we actually had 4 Canadians lined up at the Southwick MX National at Motocross 338 in Massachusetts.

#361 Colton Facciotti, #95 Tyler Medaglia, #281 Jeremy Medaglia, and #926 Kaven Benoit all went up against the best at the famed sand track in New England.

With this coming weekend’s event back at the track, we’ve got #610 Hayden Halstead lining up to test himself in the sand, so I thought we’d have another quick look back at the race from 8 years ago.

Tyler Medaglia was there racing his Yamaha 250F. Tyler finished 12-15 for 13th that day.

Colton ran his familiar #361 that day and had an amazing 5th place first moto finish.

2-time MX2 Canadian Champion Kaven Benoit was there on his #626 KTM.

#281 was Jeremy Medaglia in the 250 class.

Shawn Robinson was there ‘man-friending.’

16-29 for 21st was not how Jeremy saw the day going.

Canadian crew.

Colton waiting on the line.

This could have been at any of the Canadian Nationals in 2014…sorta.

5-36 put Colton 11th on the day.

I wasn’t really in position, but it was cool to see both brothers in the same corner together at a big US National.

The weather turned nasty that day.

Tyler wasn’t quite the cyclist he is today, as you can see by his ‘bulk’ here.

This was also the year Ryan Dungey had to wait at the line for his bike as the rest of the field took off. He came all the way up to 7th after winning moto 1! 1-7 put him 3rd overall.

That was also the day Brett Metcalfe got his win with 3-2 motos.

I always liked this one.

Tyler between #57 Blake Baggett and #20 Brock Tickle.

#28 Tyla Rattray took the 250 win with 2-1 motos.