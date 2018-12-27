TBT | 2012 DMX Saturday Preview from Nanaimo

TBT | 2012 DMX Saturday Preview from Nanaimo

By Billy Rainford

Since it’s Throwback Thursday and we’re in the middle of what is most likely a holiday week for a lot of you out there, we thought we’d dust off this video from the opening round of the 2012 CMRC Motocross Nationals at the Wastelands in Nanaimo, BC.

It’s great to throw former DMX owner Kyle Carruthers‘ name around and post a video that he was a part of. James Lissimore is also credited with the camera and editing work from this summer.

This is a long one, so it should keep you occupied and out of trouble for a little while. It’s always fun to watch what riders looked and sounded like from earlier in their careers.

2012 Canadian MX Nationals – DMX Saturday Preview from Nanaimo from Directmotocross.com on Vimeo.