TBT | 2012 Gopher Dunes National Recap

By Billy Rainford

As we head into another Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX National at the famed tough and dirty Gopher Dunes track, I thought it would be fun to have a look back at the 2012 event.

This was the year #180 Ben Toye came out and grabbed a nice holeshot on his YZ250 with Intermediate plates and #104 Ryan Lockhart came back with his “Newf Beginnings” and grabbed a nice holeshot in the MX1 class.

Kyle Carruthers and I recap the event with James Lissimore behind the lens, and then Kyle talks to some much younger looking riders at the end of the video.

Check out the interviews with Kaven Benoit, Matt Goerke, Topher Ingalls, and Ryan Lockhart. They look like little kids!