TBT | 2012 Kamloops MX National Recap/Interviews

By Billy Rainford

As I look around for ways to keep us all entertained during this coronavirus shutdown, I stumbled across this 2012 DMX Race Recaps/Interview video from the first Saturday MX National ever at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC.

Kyle Carruthers and I talk about some of the many things that happened that day, including:

Colton Facciotti #1 on a KTM with a hurt shoulder

#1 on a KTM with a hurt shoulder Tyler Medaglia ‘s hair (we actually don’t talk about it, but…)

‘s hair (we actually don’t talk about it, but…) Brock Hoyer was a baby

was a baby Tyler Villopoto in the 450 class

in the 450 class Kyle Keast broke his femur

broke his femur Shawn Maffenbeier had a hard crash

had a hard crash Jared Allison hurts his shoulder

hurts his shoulder Shawn Robinson breaks fingers

breaks fingers Jared Stock was injured

was injured Kyle McGlynn broke his collarbone

broke his collarbone Matt Goerke went from last to first and took the 450 class

went from last to first and took the 450 class Teddy Maier went 1-1 and dominated the 250 class

went 1-1 and dominated the 250 class It was the series first attempt at Saturday races

Anyway, with no Supercross right now, it’s fun to look back at some of these things.