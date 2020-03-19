TBT | 2012 Kamloops MX National Recap/Interviews
By Billy Rainford
As I look around for ways to keep us all entertained during this coronavirus shutdown, I stumbled across this 2012 DMX Race Recaps/Interview video from the first Saturday MX National ever at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC.
Kyle Carruthers and I talk about some of the many things that happened that day, including:
- Colton Facciotti #1 on a KTM with a hurt shoulder
- Tyler Medaglia‘s hair (we actually don’t talk about it, but…)
- Brock Hoyer was a baby
- Tyler Villopoto in the 450 class
- Kyle Keast broke his femur
- Shawn Maffenbeier had a hard crash
- Jared Allison hurts his shoulder
- Shawn Robinson breaks fingers
- Jared Stock was injured
- Kyle McGlynn broke his collarbone
- Matt Goerke went from last to first and took the 450 class
- Teddy Maier went 1-1 and dominated the 250 class
- It was the series first attempt at Saturday races
Anyway, with no Supercross right now, it’s fun to look back at some of these things.