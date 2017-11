#TBT | 2014 FWM Arenacross | Pro Open Main

By Billy Rainford

With the Future West Moto Canadian Arenacros Championships getting back underway this weekend in Chilliwak, BC, here’s a look back at the Pro Open Main from the 2014 event.

2014 Canadian Arenacross Championships Round 7 Pro Open Main from Directmotocross.com on Vimeo.